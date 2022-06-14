Loading...

Police received report of woman ‘slumped over steering wheel’

Police received a report of a woman “slumped over the steering wheel” of a vehicle at a car park in Randalstown and she failed to provide a specimen of breath in connection with being in charge of a vehicle.

By By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 4:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 4:04 pm

Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant, whose name was listed on the charge sheet as Victoria Mary Tella, goes by the surname Mitchell.

The 53-year-old of Neillsbrook Park, Randalstown, came to police attention around 6pm on May 3 this year at Moore’s Lane.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and an empty vodka bottle on the passenger seat.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A defence solicitor said although the defendant had been “extremely intoxicated” there was no evidence she was intending to drive.

The court heard the defendant is a fitness instructor in Antrim.

The lawyer said the defendant had been having “difficulties” at the time and after buying vodka in a nearby off-licence she had sat drinking in the car.

The defendant who was said to be “very embarrassed,” was given ten penalty points and fined £250.