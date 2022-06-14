Police received report of woman ‘slumped over steering wheel’

Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant, whose name was listed on the charge sheet as Victoria Mary Tella, goes by the surname Mitchell.
The 53-year-old of Neillsbrook Park, Randalstown, came to police attention around 6pm on May 3 this year at Moore’s Lane.
There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and an empty vodka bottle on the passenger seat.
A defence solicitor said although the defendant had been “extremely intoxicated” there was no evidence she was intending to drive.
The court heard the defendant is a fitness instructor in Antrim.
The lawyer said the defendant had been having “difficulties” at the time and after buying vodka in a nearby off-licence she had sat drinking in the car.
The defendant who was said to be “very embarrassed,” was given ten penalty points and fined £250.