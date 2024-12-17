Police image of two vehicles were recovered in the north Belfast area. Photo: PSNI

Two vehicles stolen in separate creeper-style burglaries have been recovered by police in the north Belfast area.

They were located on Tuesday (December 17) by officers from Belfast District Support Team.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Both vehicles were stolen as a result of two separate creeper burglaries, one in Newtownabbey on 15th December and the second in the South Belfast area on 12th December.”

Police are asking anyone who notices suspicious activity in their area to contact them on 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.ddd