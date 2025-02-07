Police recruitment campaign awareness sessions in Ballymena and Larne
They come as the PSNI embarks on a student officer recruitment drive with 3,100 applications received since last month’s launch.
The events will be held as follows:
Larne PSNI on Monday, February 10, at 1.00pm;
Ballymena PSNI on Tuesday, February 11, at 1.00pm.
Those interested are asked to email: [email protected]
Police are advising that limited places are available at the sessions.
In a statement, the PSNI explained: “ You will have the opportunity to meet the Senior Leadership Team, speak to a probationary constable who has recently attested from the Police College, meet other officers and staff who can share what it is like to be PSNI officer and answer any questions you may have on the current recruitment campaign.”