Police recruitment campaign awareness sessions in Ballymena and Larne

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Feb 2025, 10:39 BST
Police in Mid and East Antrim are holding two recruitment awareness sessions.

They come as the PSNI embarks on a student officer recruitment drive with 3,100 applications received since last month’s launch.

The events will be held as follows:

Larne PSNI on Monday, February 10, at 1.00pm;

Chief operating officer Pamela McCreedy, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher and chair of Northern Ireland Policing Board Mukesh Sharma launch the Student Officer recruitment campaign. Photo: Press Eyeplaceholder image
Ballymena PSNI on Tuesday, February 11, at 1.00pm.

Those interested are asked to email: [email protected]

Police are advising that limited places are available at the sessions.

In a statement, the PSNI explained: “ You will have the opportunity to meet the Senior Leadership Team, speak to a probationary constable who has recently attested from the Police College, meet other officers and staff who can share what it is like to be PSNI officer and answer any questions you may have on the current recruitment campaign.”

