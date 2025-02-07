Police in Mid and East Antrim are holding two recruitment awareness sessions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They come as the PSNI embarks on a student officer recruitment drive with 3,100 applications received since last month’s launch.

The events will be held as follows:

Larne PSNI on Monday, February 10, at 1.00pm;

Chief operating officer Pamela McCreedy, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher and chair of Northern Ireland Policing Board Mukesh Sharma launch the Student Officer recruitment campaign. Photo: Press Eye

Ballymena PSNI on Tuesday, February 11, at 1.00pm.

Those interested are asked to email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are advising that limited places are available at the sessions.

In a statement, the PSNI explained: “ You will have the opportunity to meet the Senior Leadership Team, speak to a probationary constable who has recently attested from the Police College, meet other officers and staff who can share what it is like to be PSNI officer and answer any questions you may have on the current recruitment campaign.”