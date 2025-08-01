Police release image of person they wish to speak with in relation to investigation into Ballymena disorder
In a statement on Friday (August 1), the PSNI said: “ We are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying them.
"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, this can be done through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1 .”
Police added that a report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Police can also be contacted on 101.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.