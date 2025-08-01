Police have released an image of an individual they wish to speak to. Photo provided by PSNI

Police have issued an image of an individual they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into incidents of disorder in Ballymena in June.

In a statement on Friday (August 1), the PSNI said: “ We are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying them.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, this can be done through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1 .”

Police added that a report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Police can also be contacted on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.