A 36-year-old-man was arrested in the Armagh area the following day as part of the investigation into the incident, in which a man, aged in his 60s, was assaulted by two males wearing balaclavas and black clothing.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker

The investigation is ongoing and detectives would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1903 of 18/4/24.