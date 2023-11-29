Police renew appeal for information on Ballymoney arson attacks in which nine cars were damaged
Police Service of Northern Ireland Sergeant McCann said: “Our investigation is continuing after a number of vehicles parked in the Union Street, Seymore Street and Knock Road areas were set on fire.
“A total of nine vehicles were damaged after being set alight, some of which extensively – and we are thankful to our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who attended.”
Sergeant McCann continued: “We are making a specific appeal to anyone who was in the Union Street area just before 2.30am on Saturday, and the Knock Road and Seymour Street areas just before 3am, and noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, to get in touch with police.
“Any information you may have could help with our enquiries. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was driving in these areas and captured dash-cam footage.
“Likewise, if you have CCTV or mobile phone footage of these areas during this time, please make contact with us so we can review,” concluded Sergeant McCann.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI using the phone number 101, quoting the reference 181 25/11/23.
A report can be made to police using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by telephoning 0800 555 111 or by using their online service at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.