Police renew appeal for information on keyless car thefts in Ballymoney
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two cars, which had been located outside properties in both the Bannfield and Beech Tree Grove areas, were stolen including a white BMW X4 car and a grey BMW M4 car.
Enquiries are continuing and police would urge anyone in the Ballymoney area who has home CCTV or a video doorbell camera to view their available footage from that night, between midnight on Tuesday, February 13 and 6am on February 14. Anyone in the area is asked to review footage recorded between 2.30am and 5.30am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone in the Ballymoney area who may have witnessed the movement of suspicious individuals or the cars that were stolen. Anyone who has information on anything suspicious is asked to contact CID Coleraine on 101 extension 57275.