Two cars, which had been located outside properties in both the Bannfield and Beech Tree Grove areas, were stolen including a white BMW X4 car and a grey BMW M4 car.

Enquiries are continuing and police would urge anyone in the Ballymoney area who has home CCTV or a video doorbell camera to view their available footage from that night, between midnight on Tuesday, February 13 and 6am on February 14. Anyone in the area is asked to review footage recorded between 2.30am and 5.30am.

