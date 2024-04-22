Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details were given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Barry Gibson (28), of Seacash Drive in Antrim town, admitted a charge of being a driver who was 'unable to have proper control of' a vehicle 'or have a full view of the road and traffic ahead' on October 25 last year.

The prosecutor said the defendant, who had a clear record, told police he "couldn't recall using the phone to record".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

The defendant told the court he was on his way back from Belfast and "could have been changing the music on my phone".

He told the court he couldn't recall seeing a collision as he was on the left hand lane "and wouldn't have been looking four lanes away on the opposite side of the carriageway".