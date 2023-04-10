Register
Police saw man 'attempting' to use a bicycle and then drugs were found

A court has heard how police saw a man trying to use a bicycle in Ballymena and they found he was in possession of cannabis and Diazepam.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST

Thomas Stewart (36), of Lettercreeve, Ballymena, came to police attention on March 20 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) that police were on mobile patrol when they saw Stewart "attempting to ride a bicycle in the area of Parkway".

Officers stopped with the defendant who appeared to be "very unsteady on his feet" and he was "slurring his words".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates CourtThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

During a search police found bags containing a small amount of cannabis and 20 Diazepam tablets.

A defence solicitor said the defendant has "tidied his act up".

District Judge Nigel Broderick deferred sentence for six months until October 5.