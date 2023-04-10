Police saw man 'attempting' to use a bicycle and then drugs were found

Thomas Stewart (36), of Lettercreeve, Ballymena, came to police attention on March 20 last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) that police were on mobile patrol when they saw Stewart "attempting to ride a bicycle in the area of Parkway".
Officers stopped with the defendant who appeared to be "very unsteady on his feet" and he was "slurring his words".
During a search police found bags containing a small amount of cannabis and 20 Diazepam tablets.
A defence solicitor said the defendant has "tidied his act up".
District Judge Nigel Broderick deferred sentence for six months until October 5.