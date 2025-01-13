Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a lump of concrete was thrown through the bedroom window of an elderly resident’s home in Magheralin.

It was one of a number of "shocking” incidents that occurred in the Co Down village at the weekend.

In a statement, PSNI Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “Imagine your 90-year-old granny is home alone. A large gathering of youths are terrorising your local community. And one decides to throw this (pictured) lump of concrete through her window, breaking both panes of glass, landing on the bed along with a large amount of shattered glass.

A lump of concrete which was thrown through the window of a house, say police. Photo provided by PSNI

"This was sadly just one incident of many that occurred in Magheralin on Saturday night. We are urging not only the public, but even the people involved to realise how shocking these actions are.

"There is no place for anti-social behaviour anywhere. The fear the elderly residents are experiencing as a result of these criminal actions is so upsetting to see.

"Please, we urge anyone with any information as to whom may have conducted these terrible acts to contact police. Please call 101 quoting serial 1093-110125 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers NI on 0800555111.”