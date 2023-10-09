Register
Police search two Coleraine properties and seize prescription drugs, cannabis and cash

Detectives from the Organised Crime Branch carried out searches of two properties in the Coleraine area on Monday (October 9).
By Una Culkin
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST
Detectives from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch have carried out searches of two properties in the Coleraine area on Monday 9th October. Credit NI WorldDetectives from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch have carried out searches of two properties in the Coleraine area on Monday 9th October. Credit NI World
Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “The searches related to the illegal supply of controlled drugs and prescription medication.

“A number of items were seized from both properties, including a quantity class B drug suspected to be Cannabis, class C prescription medication, a quantity of cash and a number of electronic devices. The investigation continues.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is determined to disrupt the criminal activity of anyone involved in the drugs trade. Anyone tempted to become involved in the sale of illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“The risks of taking illegal drugs are well documented, but I’m also urging members of the public to think about the consequences of misusing prescription drugs.

“People may take prescription pills in a way that hasn’t been recommended by a doctor. In other words, they may ‘top up’ from street dealers or buy online. This is drug abuse and can, obviously, be highly dangerous. Do not consume what you have not been prescribed by a healthcare professional. The effects can be severe, if not fatal, for some.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on the illicit supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you need help, support or wish to speak to someone regarding drug use, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info"