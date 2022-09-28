Police searches in Ballyclare, Ballycarry and Larne as part of UDA-linked probe

The searches, which took place in the Ballyclare, Ballycarry and Larne areas, are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to South East Antrim UDA.

Commenting on the operation, Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Following yesterday’s searches in Larne and Ballyclare, two men – aged 40 and 45 – were arrested under the Terrorism Act. The two have now been released following questioning, and our investigation continues.

“Today, officers carried out three further searches in Co Antrim and have seized a number of items, including documentation, mobile phones, laptops, cigarettes and paramilitary associated paraphernalia.

"We're grateful for the support of local people, and would reiterate our appeal to anyone who has been a victim of illegal money lending to contact us on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."We're also grateful to our PCTF partners – the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue and Customs – for their support." A public awareness campaign 'Ending the Harm' focuses on the harm caused by illegal money lending.