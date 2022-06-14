Police see ‘heavily tinted’ window in vehicle and then driving offence detected

Jonas Grauslys (39), of Blackrock Road, Randalstown, was spoken to by police in Antrim town at 5.30pm on May 4 this year.

The defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol in breath and using a vehicle in a ‘dangerous condition’.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 71 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The court heard the window had a light transmission reading of 4.5 percent and said the “minimum legal requirement for passenger and driver side front windows is 70 percent”.

A defence lawyer said the defendant thought he was OK to drive “without any real knowledge” of how much drink he had taken.

The court head the defendant had two relevant convictions in 2008 and 2016 and had previously served a “significant period of disqualification”.

For the latest offence the defendant was given a five years road ban and was fined £500.