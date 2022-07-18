Police seek anyone who saw Mid Ulster car crash

The crash is understood to have happened in the early hours of Sunday (July 17).
A police spokesperson said officers located a vehicle “parked quite precariously” on the Moon Road, Colisland,
“The driver was located nearby and has since blown over the drink drive limit.
“Thankfully on this occasion no-one was injured,” the spokesperson added.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to phone police on 101 quoting 396.