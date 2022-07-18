Police seek anyone who saw Mid Ulster car crash

The crash is understood to have happened in the early hours of Sunday (July 17).

A police spokesperson said officers located a vehicle “parked quite precariously” on the Moon Road, Colisland,

“The driver was located nearby and has since blown over the drink drive limit.

The vehicle found on the Moor Road, Coalisland. Picture: PSNI

“Thankfully on this occasion no-one was injured,” the spokesperson added.