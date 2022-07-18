Loading...

Police seek anyone who saw Mid Ulster car crash

Police in Mid Ulster are seeking witnesses to an incident which resulted in a vehicle ending up in a ditch.

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:32 am

The crash is understood to have happened in the early hours of Sunday (July 17).

A police spokesperson said officers located a vehicle “parked quite precariously” on the Moon Road, Colisland,

“The driver was located nearby and has since blown over the drink drive limit.

The vehicle found on the Moor Road, Coalisland. Picture: PSNI

“Thankfully on this occasion no-one was injured,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to phone police on 101 quoting 396.