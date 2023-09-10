Police seek culprits after criminal damage in Lurgan
Police in Lurgan are appealing for information following criminal damage to a property in the town on Friday, September 8.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident is reported to have taken place at around 11pm in the area of Albert Avenue.
Police are appealing to anyone with information that could help identify the suspects to contact them on 101 quoting reference 516 of 09/09/2023.