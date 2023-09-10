Register
Police seek culprits after criminal damage in Lurgan

Police in Lurgan are appealing for information following criminal damage to a property in the town on Friday, September 8.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Sep 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 08:56 BST
The incident is reported to have taken place at around 11pm in the area of Albert Avenue.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could help identify the suspects to contact them on 101 quoting reference 516 of 09/09/2023.