Police seek doorbell camera or CCTV footage in Fir Park, Broughshane
Police are appealing to residents of Fir Park, Broughshane for assistance in relation to an investigation into an incident of criminal damage on Wednesday, November 27.
A police spokesperson said: “Could any resident with a doorbell camera or CCTV please check between 12:15am-12:35am on November 27 to see if it records any persons in the street coming from the direction of the river path before running back a short time later.
“If something relevant has been captured please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 176 from 27/11/2024.”