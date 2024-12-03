Police are appealing to residents of Fir Park, Broughshane for assistance in relation to an investigation into an incident of criminal damage on Wednesday, November 27.

A police spokesperson said: “Could any resident with a doorbell camera or CCTV please check between 12:15am-12:35am on November 27 to see if it records any persons in the street coming from the direction of the river path before running back a short time later.

“If something relevant has been captured please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 176 from 27/11/2024.”