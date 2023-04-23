At around 1.50pm on Friday, April 21, police received a report that three men had entered the cemetery on Blaris Road and removed approximately 19 railings from around a number of graves.
The men then made off in a white Transit van.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the men in the area or who may have dashcam or other footage that could help with their investigation to come forward.
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 1123 of 21/04.23.
Alternatively, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/