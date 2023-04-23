Police are investigating the theft of railings from around graves in a Lisburn cemetery.

At around 1.50pm on Friday, April 21, police received a report that three men had entered the cemetery on Blaris Road and removed approximately 19 railings from around a number of graves.

The men then made off in a white Transit van.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the men in the area or who may have dashcam or other footage that could help with their investigation to come forward.

Three men are reported to have stolen railings from around graves in Blaris Road cemetery. Picture: Google.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 1123 of 21/04.23.

