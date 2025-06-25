Police seek to reassure community with ‘noticeable increase in patrols’ after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Downpatrick

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2025, 21:14 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 21:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are to step out patrols following a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Downpatrick on Tuesday (June 24) morning.

The incident, which occurred in the Samson’s Lane area off the Ardglass Road shortly after 8.30am, is being investigated by detectives from the PSNI’s Rape Crime Unit (RCU).

Local District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “I want to reassure the community that a dedicated, skilled and specialist trained team of detectives are working at pace to support the victim of this crime and to progress the investigation.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police say there will be a noticeable increase in patrols in the area following the incident. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police say there will be a noticeable increase in patrols in the area following the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area yesterday morning, or who has any information that could help our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please bring it to us by calling 101, quoting reference 353 24/06/25 or online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, information can be provinded anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555 111.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Superintendent Haslett added: “I want to further reassure the community that there will be a noticeable increase in police patrols in the area in the coming days and weeks.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice