Police are to step out patrols following a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Downpatrick on Tuesday (June 24) morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which occurred in the Samson’s Lane area off the Ardglass Road shortly after 8.30am, is being investigated by detectives from the PSNI’s Rape Crime Unit (RCU).

Local District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “I want to reassure the community that a dedicated, skilled and specialist trained team of detectives are working at pace to support the victim of this crime and to progress the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say there will be a noticeable increase in patrols in the area following the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area yesterday morning, or who has any information that could help our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please bring it to us by calling 101, quoting reference 353 24/06/25 or online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, information can be provinded anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555 111.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Superintendent Haslett added: “I want to further reassure the community that there will be a noticeable increase in police patrols in the area in the coming days and weeks.”