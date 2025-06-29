Police seek witnesses after window at elderly woman's home smashed by thrown object
Police are seeking help from the public after a window at an elderly woman’s home was smashed near Banbridge.
Police received a report of criminal damage in area of Hillside, Lenaderg near Banbridge on Saturday night.
The front window of an elderly female’s home has been put in by an object being thrown through it at around 8.15pm.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information regarding what happened to come forward by contacting them on 101 and quoting the reference number 1480 – 28/06/2025.