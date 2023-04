Police in Lisburn are investigating a report of indecent exposure on the Lagan towpath on Thursday, April 20.

The alleged incident is believed to have taken place at approximately 8.30pm close to the Hillhall estate.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed a male exposed himself to a member of the public.

"Please get in touch on 101 quoting reference 2304 - 20/04/23 if you observed anything of a similar nature or have any information or CCTV that may assist.”