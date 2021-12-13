Police seize Class A and Class B drugs in Larne

Detailing the operation, a police spokesperson said: “Larne Neighbourhood officers and Tactical Support Group took proactive action against drugs. A premises search was conducted in the Larne area and as a result a substantial amount of Class A and Class B Controlled Drugs was seized.

“Officers will continue to be proactive as part of our ‘Operation Season’s Greetings’ and to reduce the harm caused by the supply of drugs.

“If you are concerned about the supply of illegal drugs in the community, you can contact the PSNI directly on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”

PSNI.