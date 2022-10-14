Detectives from the PCTF carried out the search at a property in the town yesterday (Thursday, October 13).

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “A number of items were seized by detectives as a result of this search operation.“Our investigation is ongoing and PCTF will continue to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs.

