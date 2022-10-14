Police seize drugs and phones during Carrick search
Police have seized a quantity of suspected controlled drugs along with mobile phones and other drug-related paraphernalia during a searh in Carrickfergus as part of an ongoing Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.
Detectives from the PCTF carried out the search at a property in the town yesterday (Thursday, October 13).
Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “A number of items were seized by detectives as a result of this search operation.“Our investigation is ongoing and PCTF will continue to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs.
“I would ask anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 and assist us in our efforts to make this country a safer place for all. Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”