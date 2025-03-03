Police seize e-scooter in Carrickfergus shopping centre
Police have issued a reminder on the legal requirements of e-scooter use after seizing one in a Carrickfergus shopping mall.
Officers on patrol took possession of the e-scooter in the Decourcy Centre in Carrickfergus on Saturday (March 1) afternoon.
In a statement, the PSNI explained: “It was seized under Article 65 of the Criminal Justice (NI) Order 2008 which provides powers of seizure for vehicles causing alarm, distress or annoyance.
"Many aren't aware but these scooters are treated as vehicles with the same legal requirements as a car or motorcycle such as insurance, licence, lights and MOT. They are supposed to be used on private land with the permission of the landowner.”