A spokesperson for PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “Illegal drugs were located and a report will be submitted to the PPS.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”