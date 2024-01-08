A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences following a £100,000 cannabis haul in South Armagh today (Monday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a search under warrant at a house on Concession Road, in the Culloville area of Crossmaglen, South Armagh.

At this address, police say they located approximately 120 cannabis plants in various states of growth and a large amount of dried cannabis with a combined estimated street value of approximately £100,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug. He currently remains in custody assisting with police enquiries.

Police image of cannabis plants uncovered during the search operation. Photo provided by PSNI

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Adam Corner said: “This search, arrest and seizure is a result of the public working directly with police to tackle the issue of drug supply and misuse in the South Armagh area. I am confident that this result will not only show our community we are keen to listen to their concerns, but will show we can take action to prevent those who bring harm to our community.