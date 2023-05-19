Police seize £250,000 in cash and a quantity of cocaine during searches in Co Tyrone

Following on from the man’s arrest, detectives conducted a further search at a property in the Mid Ulster area.Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Following a follow-up search at a property in the Cookstown area, we seized approximately £150,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.“Earlier, following the initial search of a vehicle in the Moy area, we seized approximately £100,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”Detective Inspector Sweeney added: “I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who might have any information or concerns around the supply of illegal drugs or criminal activity to contact us on 101.”