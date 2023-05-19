Police seize £250,000 in cash and a quantity of cocaine during searches in Co Tyrone

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, assisted by uniformed colleagues, made the arrest on Friday (May 19) following the search of a vehicle in Moy.
A PSNI spokesperson said the activity is part of an ongoing proactive policing operation targeting organised crime groups involved in the supply of drugs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following on from the man’s arrest, detectives conducted a further search at a property in the Mid Ulster area.Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Following a follow-up search at a property in the Cookstown area, we seized approximately £150,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.“Earlier, following the initial search of a vehicle in the Moy area, we seized approximately £100,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”Detective Inspector Sweeney added: “I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who might have any information or concerns around the supply of illegal drugs or criminal activity to contact us on 101.”
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org