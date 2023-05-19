Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Police seize £250,000 in cash and a quantity of cocaine during searches in Co Tyrone

A man has been arrested following the seizure of a substantial amount of cash and drugs in Co Tyrone.

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2023, 22:39 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 22:48 BST

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, assisted by uniformed colleagues, made the arrest on Friday (May 19) following the search of a vehicle in Moy.

A PSNI spokesperson said the activity is part of an ongoing proactive policing operation targeting organised crime groups involved in the supply of drugs.

Following on from the man’s arrest, detectives conducted a further search at a property in the Mid Ulster area.Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Following a follow-up search at a property in the Cookstown area, we seized approximately £150,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.“Earlier, following the initial search of a vehicle in the Moy area, we seized approximately £100,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”Detective Inspector Sweeney added: “I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who might have any information or concerns around the supply of illegal drugs or criminal activity to contact us on 101.”

Most Popular
Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch have arrested a man, following the seizure of a sum of money and drugs, in Co Tyrone.Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch have arrested a man, following the seizure of a sum of money and drugs, in Co Tyrone.
Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch have arrested a man, following the seizure of a sum of money and drugs, in Co Tyrone.
Read More
Great country music events to enjoy in Tyrone this month

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org