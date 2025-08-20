Police in Coleraine have seized suspected cannabis worth £25,000 and around £16,000 in cash following the search of a suspicious vehicle.

Police Causeway Coast and Glens posted on social media on Wednesday, August 20 that: “A 34 year old man was arrested following the search of a vehicle in Coleraine, which recovered a quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £25,000 on Tuesday 19th August.”

PSNI Sergeant Durkin said: “Shortly before 10:30pm, following police enquiries a suspicious vehicle was located at a car park at the Newbridge Road area.

"Officers conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £25,000 and around £16,000 in cash were seized and taken away for further examinations.

“Subsequently a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, concealing criminal property, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in supply of Class B controlled drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.”

The Sergeant continued: “Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

“Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://orlo.uk/jIn09

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/Lnz7I