Police seize £90,000 worth of drugs seized in Co Antrim in 'UDA-linked' raid

The suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were seized in Ballymena on Saturday by detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

A man in his late 40s has been arrested.

Detective Inspector Phelan said: “Officers carried out a search at a property in the Harryville area of Ballymena as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs with a combined estimated street value of £90,000 have been seized in Ballymena. Picture: PSNI

"A number of items have been seized including a large quantity of controlled drugs, electronic devices and suspected stolen property. They have been taken away for further forensic examination.

"A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, cultivating cannabis and theft. He is currently in police custody at this time.

"The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continues to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets, whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs,” continued Insp Phelan.

"I would ask anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 and assist us in our efforts to make this country a safer place for all."

