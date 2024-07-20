Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say they will continue to take action in the interest of public safety after seizing a scrambler in Lurgan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bike was seized on Friday, July 19, by Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Local residents have been plagued by these machines in recent months and we have received many concerning reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope the day never arrives when the reports we receive is much worse than just a near miss for an innocent pedestrian.

Police image of a seized scrambler. Photo: PSNI

"If you know somebody that has one please scramblers, help us to educate them by encouraging them to keep it in the field and off the streets.

"For those that persist in putting others in danger please report them, and we will continue to take action in the interests of public safety.”

Police can be contacted on 101 or via an online submission through the PSNI website. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.