Police seize scrambler bike in Lurgan where residents are 'plagued by these machines'

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2024, 21:51 BST
Police say they will continue to take action in the interest of public safety after seizing a scrambler in Lurgan.

The bike was seized on Friday, July 19, by Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Local residents have been plagued by these machines in recent months and we have received many concerning reports.

"We hope the day never arrives when the reports we receive is much worse than just a near miss for an innocent pedestrian.

Police image of a seized scrambler. Photo: PSNIPolice image of a seized scrambler. Photo: PSNI
"If you know somebody that has one please scramblers, help us to educate them by encouraging them to keep it in the field and off the streets.

"For those that persist in putting others in danger please report them, and we will continue to take action in the interests of public safety.”

Police can be contacted on 101 or via an online submission through the PSNI website. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

