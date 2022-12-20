Register
Police seized 10,000 fireworks in Loughguile

Police in Causeway Coast and Glens successfully seized 10,348 fireworks after reports of the illegal sale of items in the Coolkeeran Road area of Loughguile, in October.

By Una Culkin
3 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 3:13pm

Following searches at the time, pyrotechnics worth up to the value of £34,729.14 were found and a male was arrested for Fireworks Offences on October 21. The individual responsible for selling these items illegally has been released on police bail, to return for questioning at a later date.

Causeway Coast and Glens Inspector Stephen Burns said: “We are committed to preserving public safety and I hope the fireworks seized in Causeway Coast and Glens area, demonstrates our commitment and sends a clear warning to traders not to break the law and put people’s lives at risk.

“The law regarding fireworks is clear and you could be fined up to £5,000 if convicted.

The law regarding fireworks is clear and you could be fined up to £5,000 if convicted

“We are delighted with the outcome of fireworks seized, which has been the largest seizure across the Police Service of Northern Ireland so far in 2022.”

