Following searches at the time, pyrotechnics worth up to the value of £34,729.14 were found and a male was arrested for Fireworks Offences on October 21. The individual responsible for selling these items illegally has been released on police bail, to return for questioning at a later date.
Causeway Coast and Glens Inspector Stephen Burns said: “We are committed to preserving public safety and I hope the fireworks seized in Causeway Coast and Glens area, demonstrates our commitment and sends a clear warning to traders not to break the law and put people’s lives at risk.
“The law regarding fireworks is clear and you could be fined up to £5,000 if convicted.
“We are delighted with the outcome of fireworks seized, which has been the largest seizure across the Police Service of Northern Ireland so far in 2022.”