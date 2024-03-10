Police sitting in line of traffic spot motorist 'running red light' at Moneymore traffic works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah Gordon, aged 21, from Buchanan Villas in Omagh, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for breaching the traffic sign on November 24 last year.

The court heard that at approximately 9.50 am at Cookstown Road, Moneymore, police were in a queue of traffic at lights when they observed a vehicle going through when the light turned red.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said the police later stopped the defendant's vehicle and she made no reply.

A defence lawyer said Gordon had been on her way to her sister's house in Antrim who had a medical emergency, and she just allowed herself to follow the car in front of her and “ran the red light”.