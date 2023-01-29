A Tyrone motorist who drove half a mile to a shop, has ended up losing his licence for a year.

Feargal Martin Quinn (59), Old Caulfield Road, Dungannon, was fined £350 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday (January 27) that at 10pm on December 4, police were on mobile patrol at Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, when they observed a car crossing the central white line on three occasions.

Prosecuting counsel said the car also drove over a mini-roundabout before it was stopped. She said police suspected the driver was under the influence and noted his eyes were glazed over.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said Quinn provided a breath test which showed an alcohol reading of 56mgs. He was taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol count of 68mgs in breath.