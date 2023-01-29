Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police spot car crossing central white line and driving over mini-roundabout

A Tyrone motorist who drove half a mile to a shop, has ended up losing his licence for a year.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
2 minutes ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 10:36am

Feargal Martin Quinn (59), Old Caulfield Road, Dungannon, was fined £350 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday (January 27) that at 10pm on December 4, police were on mobile patrol at Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, when they observed a car crossing the central white line on three occasions.

Prosecuting counsel said the car also drove over a mini-roundabout before it was stopped. She said police suspected the driver was under the influence and noted his eyes were glazed over.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said Quinn provided a breath test which showed an alcohol reading of 56mgs. He was taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol count of 68mgs in breath.

Read More
Green fireball spotted in sky across Northern Ireland last night says Armagh Obs...

Jarlath Faloon, solicitor, said the defendant had been going half a mile to a shop when he was stopped.