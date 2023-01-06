A motorist spotted driving across the central white lines on the A6 Castledawson, has lost his licence for 18 months.

Thirty-five-year-old Gary McCallion from Rathkeele Way, Derry / Londonderry, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy.

McCallion admitted a charge of driving while having consumed excess alcolol in breath on November 27 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 4) that at 5.50pm, police on mobile patrol observed a car driving in the direction of Magherafelt veering across the central white line on a number of occasions.

She said police stopped the vehicle and arrested the defendant when he failed a preliminary breath test. He was conveyed to Coleraine custody suite where he provided a specimen of breath which showed an alcohol reading of 88mgs.

A defence lawyer said McCallion is a father-of-two and offered “no excuse”. He explained the defendant is an alcoholic and has been receiving help for his issues.