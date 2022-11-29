A motorist spotted with his head down tapping on a mobile phone while driving in Cookstown, has been fined £150 with six penalty points.

Thirty-year-old Jose Luis Fernandes Lumar from The Spires, Cookstown, was also fined £100 for having no driving licence.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday (November 25) that police were on mobile patrol in the Cookstown area on May 8 this year when they spotted the defendant at Church Street with his head down tapping on the phone.

Prosecuting counsel said they tried to get his attention but he continued to drive and at the traffic lights police came alongside him to draw his attention, but his dead was still down and he was tapping on the mobile.

The case was dealt with at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

The lawyer said when they finally managed to get his attention the defendant looked up and smiled at police before continuing on.

Counsel said the police followed his vehicle and applied flashing lights and the defendant immediately pulled over.

A defence lawyer said Lumar “makes no excuses” for using the phone and his smile at the police officers was not that he was not taking the matter seriously.

He explained that the defendant had been living and working abroad for some time and had a Portugese driving licence. He was now taking steps to get himself a Northern Ireland driving licence.

The lawyer asked the court to give credit for the defendant entering an early plea.

