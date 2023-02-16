Leslie Cullen (42) from Glenmaquill Road, Knockloughrim, was also fined a further £20 with a £15 offender’s levy for failing to produce his licence to police.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that at approximately 9.35am on June 8, 2020, police observed the defendant with the mobile to his ear at Tobermore Road in the town and stopped the vehicle.
Prosecuting counsel said he was issued with a fixed penalty notice and asked to produce his driving licence. She said checks showed that there was no record of a licence being produced to police.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had answered a call on his mobile.
He added that Cullen worked as a joiner and did not have a licence at the time.