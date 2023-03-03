Register
Police spot Mid Ulster teenager urinating in view of the public

A teenager seen urinating in a Magherafelt alleyway in view of members of the public, has been fined £75.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Peter Barry Convery (19) from Tirkane Road, Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy on a charge of indecent behaviour.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that at approximately 2.40am on October 9, 2022, police were conducting night time duties in the Queen Street area of Magherafelt when they observed the defendant in an alleyway.

Prosecuting counsel said police observed the defendant urinating against a wall before turning around and walking away and fixing his trousers up.

She said that police noted that he was heavily intoxicated and they asked him to attend the police station next day, but failed to attend. Police also made several attempts to contact him without success.

A defence lawyer said Convery admitted the offence. He had been drunk and could not find anywhere to relieve himself and pleaded with the court to give Convery “every credit.”