Police spot teenage motorist trying to put ‘something down his trousers’

A South Derry teenager spotted trying to put "something down his trousers" as police approached a parked car near Bellaghy, has been fined £150.

Farm worker Aaron Ferris from Ballyscullion Lane in Bellaghy was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy on a charge of possessing the drug on March 27 last.

Imposing the fine, District Judge Oonagh Mullan warned the 19-year-old that if he came before the court again for a similar matter it would be "much more serious" for him.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday that police were on mobile patrol in the Newferry area of Bellaghy when they observed a parked vehicle with one male occupant.

Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry, where Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits. Credit: Google

The lawyer said as police approached they noticed a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle and saw the occupant trying to put something down his trousers.

She said the defendant later produced cannabis to the police which amounted to 1.5 grams.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said Ferris had purchased the cannabis for £20 and pleaded with the court to give him maximum credit for entering an early plea.

Mr Atherton said this was the defendant's first time before a court having received two cautions in the past.

"He is a very industrious young man who often works long hours on a farm," he said, adding that the cannabis was to help him relax after work.