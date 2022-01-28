Police spotted banned driver on scooter at 3am

Valentin Batca (42), of Casement Street, Ballymena, was detected at the town’s Grove Road on August 28 last year.
At the time he had eleven days left of a two months driving ban.
A defence solicitor said the defendant wishes to apologise.
The lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant, originally from Romania, now “appreciates fully” the opinion of courts in Northern Ireland regarding driving whilst disqualified.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “He must understand that when the court make an Order that he is not allowed to drive he must obey that.
“In light of his limited record I am not going to send him to prison but I am going to leave something hanging over his head as an incentive not to re-offend”.
The defendant was given a two months prison sentence, suspended for a year, and was banned from driving for two months.