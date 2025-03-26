Police spotted a lorry swerve onto the hard shoulder of the M22 motorway near Randalstown and then noticed the driver holding a mobile phone.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told that when spoken to around 4.30pm on Monday, January 13, this year Brian Seamus Scullion (43), of Ballydermot Road near Bellaghy, told officers he was using the phone to check the time.

The defendant admitted charges of being a driver 'unable to have property control' of a vehicle and also a driving licence-related offence.

A defence barrister said the defendant runs a business employing ten people.

The court was told the charges do not carry penalty points. The defendant was fined £1,000.