Police spotted man ‘squatting’ beside car in Ballymena

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Aaron White (49), with an address listed as Lettercreeve in the town, was sentenced for what a judge described as “disgusting” behaviour. White had previously admitted charges of indecent behaviour and disorderly behaviour in relation to November 14 last year.

A prosecutor said police saw the defendant “squatting beside a Skoda Octavia which was parked on a footpath”. She added: “Police observed him stand up and attempt to fix his belt buckle and trousers, which were both undone.”

White appeared intoxicated and smelt of liquor.

The prosecutor told the court: “The police checked the area where the defendant had been crouching and observed that he had defecated on the ground”.

Police told him they were searching him under the Misuse of Drugs Act and he began shouting loudly and “became aggressive towards the police officers, waving his arms and hands”. He was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle and checks established he was on court bail at the time.

The prosecutor added: “The defendant attempted to reach down the back of his trousers whilst in the vehicle and therefore had to be removed”.

He continued to shout and swear at police and was taken to Coleraine PSNI Station.

A defence barrister said it was “totally unacceptable behaviour” and “there is nothing that can be excused in respect of this “. He said the defendant was under the “influence of alcohol” and had “struggled for a long time with alcohol addiction” and wished to apologise. The lawyer added: “That is no excuse but he found himself caught short and rather than make his way to his friend’s home, which was too far away, he decided to relieve himself which is totally unacceptable”. The barrister said White is a primary carer for a “family friend” - a man (60) who suffered a stroke - and lives with him at Moat Road in Ballymena. The lawyer said the defendant is “engaging well” with Probation and White is “hoping” he is on a waiting list to engage with Community Addictions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “It was disgusting behaviour to do what you did. There is no real excuse for it. Getting caught short is not an excuse for doing what you did and I think it reflects a very poor attitude generally. “If you keep coming back to court, on the next occasion I think there will almost inevitably be a custodial sentence”. The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for 18 months.