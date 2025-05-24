Police spotted motorbike had a deflated tyre on M2 motorway and then it was discovered there was oil on brake discs and pads
When they stopped 38-year-old Samantha McCarroll, of Kent Street in Belfast, on the afternoon of March 11 this year there was a "large amount of oil" on both sides of the front tyre, front brake discs, front brake pads and the front of the engine.
The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, but a defence solicitor entered a guilty plea on her behalf to charges of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition; and absence of insurance, driving licence and MOT.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had bought the motorbike and stored it in her garage in Belfast but somebody tried to steal it in a burglary and she was moving it to a friend's house to get it repaired.
He said the defendant was unaware of the condition of the bike otherwise she wouldn't have driven it.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "bad driving record".
She was banned from driving for three months and was fined £275.