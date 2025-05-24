Police spotted motorbike had a deflated tyre on M2 motorway and then it was discovered there was oil on brake discs and pads

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 24th May 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police spotted a motorbike with a "slightly deflated" rear tyre being driven on the M2 motorway near Templepatrick.

When they stopped 38-year-old Samantha McCarroll, of Kent Street in Belfast, on the afternoon of March 11 this year there was a "large amount of oil" on both sides of the front tyre, front brake discs, front brake pads and the front of the engine.

The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, but a defence solicitor entered a guilty plea on her behalf to charges of using a vehicle in a dangerous condition; and absence of insurance, driving licence and MOT.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the defendant had bought the motorbike and stored it in her garage in Belfast but somebody tried to steal it in a burglary and she was moving it to a friend's house to get it repaired.

He said the defendant was unaware of the condition of the bike otherwise she wouldn't have driven it.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "bad driving record".

She was banned from driving for three months and was fined £275.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice