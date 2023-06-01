Police stop motorist spotted driving at a slow speed around midnight in Cookstown

A disqualified driver caught driving with excess alcohol in Cookstown town centre, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Brendan Anthony Devlin (52) from Stewartstown Road, Coalisland, admitted driving while having consumed excess alcohol, driving while disqualified and having no insurance on February 25.

Deferring sentencing until September 20, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Devlin has an appalling record and told him he expected a "glowing report" from Probation.

He told Devlin that if he did not fully comply with the court order he would go straight to prison for five months.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said at around midnight, police on patrol in Cookstown spotted a car moving at a slow speed along James Street and crossing into hatched lines before turning slowly into Fairhill Road.

Counsel said police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the defendant who smelled of intoxicating liquor and had slurred speech. In the passenger seat was a female who was the owner of the vehicle.

The lawyer said Devlin admitted to police he had “a couple of beers” and was taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 134mcgs.

Checks showed that he was a disqualified driver, counsel added.

Imposing an interim driving disqualification, Judge Ranaghan remarked that Devlin was four months into a disqualification and with “a reading sky high.”