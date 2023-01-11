Police officers have escaped serious injury after a vehicle attempted to ram a police car in the Frosses Road area of Ballymoney in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10.

Shortly before 1am, officers on patrol in the area, observed a black Volkswagen Golf car, which had earlier been alerted for driving erratically. On seeing the police car, the driver of the Volkswagen sped towards them forcing the police driver to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Officers then followed the vehicle and noted that the driver was driving at speeds of up to 120mph, switching his lights off and braking unpredictably, attempting to put the officers following in danger.

Advertisement

The vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was later located at an address in the Dervock area and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and assault on police.

Police officers have escaped serious injury after a vehicle attempted to ram a police car

Advertisement

The man has since been bailed to return at a later date for further questioning.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting 52 10/01/2023. Alternatively anyone with information provide information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement

Members of the public who may have any information about this incident can also submit a report online using the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.