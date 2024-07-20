Police taking measures to 'prevent any anti-social behaviour' ahead of car meet in Ahoghill
Police are warning of a robust response to any vehicle-related offences ahead of a car meet in Ahoghill on Saturday (July 20) evening.
In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “Police are aware of a car meet planned for the Ahoghill area this evening.
"Local officers will be in the area to minimise any disruption to residents and prevent any anti-social behaviour.
"Any criminal offences, including vehicle-related offences, will be dealt with robustly by officers.”