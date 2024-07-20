Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are warning of a robust response to any vehicle-related offences ahead of a car meet in Ahoghill on Saturday (July 20) evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “Police are aware of a car meet planned for the Ahoghill area this evening.

"Local officers will be in the area to minimise any disruption to residents and prevent any anti-social behaviour.

"Any criminal offences, including vehicle-related offences, will be dealt with robustly by officers.”