Police to contact teenage boys’ parents following incident at gym in Newtownabbey
Police officers are set to speak with the guardians of a group of teenage boys after they were involved in anti-social behaviour at a gym in Glengormley.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of anti-social behaviour involving teenage males at a gym in the Farmley Road area of Newtownabbey on August 29.
"Neighbourhood Policing Officers called to the premises and spoke with the reporting person.
"Those involved have been identified and officers will be contacting them and their parents or guardians to discuss their behaviour.”