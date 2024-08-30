Tramways Centre, Farmley Road. (Pic: Google).

Police officers are set to speak with the guardians of a group of teenage boys after they were involved in anti-social behaviour at a gym in Glengormley.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of anti-social behaviour involving teenage males at a gym in the Farmley Road area of Newtownabbey on August 29.

"Neighbourhood Policing Officers called to the premises and spoke with the reporting person.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Those involved have been identified and officers will be contacting them and their parents or guardians to discuss their behaviour.”