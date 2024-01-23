Register
BREAKING

Police to hold a free trailer marking event in Ballintoy to stamp out rural crime

The PSNI are holding an event in Ballintoy in a bid to help stamp out rural crime.
By Una Culkin
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They are to hold a free trailer marking event on Thursday, February 8, from 1-5pm at Hunter Kane & Sons on the Lagavara Road, Ballintoy, Ballycastle, BT54 6NG.

The event is being organised by the PSNI, the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and HK & Son and is completely free of charge.

For more information, contact the local Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.