Police to hold a free trailer marking event in Ballintoy to stamp out rural crime
The PSNI are holding an event in Ballintoy in a bid to help stamp out rural crime.
They are to hold a free trailer marking event on Thursday, February 8, from 1-5pm at Hunter Kane & Sons on the Lagavara Road, Ballintoy, Ballycastle, BT54 6NG.
The event is being organised by the PSNI, the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and HK & Son and is completely free of charge.
For more information, contact the local Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.