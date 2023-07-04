Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Police treat overnight attack on Coleraine pub as arson endangering life

Police in Coleraine are investigating after a bar was targeted in an overnight arson attack in Macosquin.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST

The premises on Dunderg Road was targeted at around 2.15am this morning (Tuesday, July 4). Two residents, a man and a woman, who were inside an adjoining house, managed to extinguish the fire at the front door prior to the arrival of the Fire Service.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: "We are treating this attack as 'arson endangering life' as the occupants of the house were very fortunate the blaze did not spread to their home. We would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime. Please call 101, quoting reference 111 04/07/23."

Anyone with information about the incident can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Most Popular
Police in Coleraine are investigating after a bar was targeted in an overnight arson attack in Macosquin. Credit NI WorldPolice in Coleraine are investigating after a bar was targeted in an overnight arson attack in Macosquin. Credit NI World
Police in Coleraine are investigating after a bar was targeted in an overnight arson attack in Macosquin. Credit NI World

For all the latest news, breaking stories and features, log onto www.northernirelandworld.com and follow the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times Facebook pages.

Read More
Three arrested in connection with attempted murder of senior police officer