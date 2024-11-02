Police in Mid Ulster are appealing for information in relation to criminal damage caused to Benburb Orange Hall.

In a statement on Saturday (November 2), the PSNI said: “Sometime between 11pm on 31st October and 8am on 1st November, spray paint has been daubed on the side of the building.

"We are currently treating this incident as a hate crime and are appealing for anyone who may have any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 480 of 01/11/24."