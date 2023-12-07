Police treating fire at Lisburn flat as arson
Detectives are investigating an arson attack on a property in Lisburn on Wednesday evening (December 6).
The blaze at the Montgomery Drive flat was reported to police at around 6.10pm. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were able to extinguish the fire.
No one was inside the home at the time.
Anyone with information or who may have captured footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact detectives at Lisburn CID by calling 101, quoting reference 1469 06/12/23.