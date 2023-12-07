Detectives are investigating an arson attack on a property in Lisburn on Wednesday evening (December 6).

The blaze at the Montgomery Drive flat was reported to police at around 6.10pm. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was inside the home at the time.