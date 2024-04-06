Police update after man is arrested in connection with robbery at Lambeg shop
Police said they received a report of a robbery at commercial premises in the Queensway area at around 4.50pm.
They are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any relevant information in relation to the incident to come forward.
Police said shop staff were ‘left shaken’ after two men, one of whom as armed with a knife, demanded money from the till.
Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Two men, both believed to be aged in their 20s, one of whom was armed with a knife, entered a shop shortly before the report was made to police and demanded money from the till.
“The suspects then left the scene on foot in the direction of a nearby train station. Thankfully, no injuries were reported – however staff were left shaken by what happened.
"A short time later officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of aiding and abetting robbery."
Detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 4.50pm and has any information about the incident to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1119 05/04/24.